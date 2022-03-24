EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,684,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.