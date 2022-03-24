eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

