Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 95,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

