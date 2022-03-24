Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,196 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ITT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

ITT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.