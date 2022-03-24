Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

