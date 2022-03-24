Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.69. The stock had a trading volume of 157,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,289. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.86 and its 200-day moving average is $207.24.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.