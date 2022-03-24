Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 96,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

