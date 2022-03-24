Ellevest Inc. Has $100,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,495. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

