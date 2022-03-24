Ellevest Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 10,145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 296,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,230. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.61) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.