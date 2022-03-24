Ellevest Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,356. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.61 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

