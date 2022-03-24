Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,562. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

