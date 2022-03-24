Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 804.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.06. 110,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,053. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

