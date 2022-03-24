Ellevest Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 63,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

