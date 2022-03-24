Ellevest Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,157. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $94.61.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

