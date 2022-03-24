Ellevest Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,485. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.30. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.88.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

