Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$801.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$800.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,830.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,684. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$24.03 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

