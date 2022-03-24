Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Director Carl Forest Sandler Sells 1,927 Shares

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $17,458.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Forest Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $61,331.76.

ENOB traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $411.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Enochian Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 1,128.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

