Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Director Carl Forest Sandler Sells 1,927 Shares

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $17,458.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Carl Forest Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $61,331.76.
ENOB traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $411.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 1,128.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)
Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enochian Biosciences (ENOB)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.