EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 6.8%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 2,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,494,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

