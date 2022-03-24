EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 6.8%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 2,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,494,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94.
EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.
