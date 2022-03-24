Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $236.62 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.02 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.18.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.