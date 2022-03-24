Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $847.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $707.82 on Friday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $655.37 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $625,540,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

