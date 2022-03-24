Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

URGN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

