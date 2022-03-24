Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.14. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

