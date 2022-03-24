Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

ERO traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$17.75. 232,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,334. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

