ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWH. assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

GWH stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.