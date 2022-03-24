ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stake Trimmed by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,866 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.