Etsy, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

ETSY stock opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.