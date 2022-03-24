EUNO Market Cap Tops $5.29 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $3,944.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00267770 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,490,105,704 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

