Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Evergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.