Exeedme (XED) Reaches One Day Volume of $196,832.00

Exeedme (XED) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $13.63 million and $196,832.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.99 or 0.07100344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,922.03 or 0.99693205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044355 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars.

