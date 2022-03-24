Exelon Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.