F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 59,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,205,064 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $12.84.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after buying an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after buying an additional 1,565,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $13,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

