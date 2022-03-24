Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 11,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.69.

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.