Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $467.12 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00107761 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

