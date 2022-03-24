Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Trading Down 6%

Farmers Edge, Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

