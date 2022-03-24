Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.34. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMAO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

