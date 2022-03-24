Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Fastly has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

