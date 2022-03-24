FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £32,050.62 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown bought 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £32,050.62 ($42,194.08).

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 1,032 ($13.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 979.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,142.26. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 800 ($10.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($18.17).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.67) target price on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

