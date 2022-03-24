FDM Group (LON:FDM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,190 ($15.67) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 1,032 ($13.59) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 979.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800 ($10.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($18.17). The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.61%.

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown bought 3,294 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £32,050.62 ($42,194.08).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

