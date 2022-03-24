Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 280,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,877. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

