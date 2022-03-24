FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $221.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

