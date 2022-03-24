Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $351.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

