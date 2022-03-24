Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 661,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.23. 2,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.14. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

