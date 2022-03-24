Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,754,219 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.