Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $119,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,078. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

