Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 813,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 297,368 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 21.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 894,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 290.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,625. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $56,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,827 shares of company stock worth $5,338,298. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

