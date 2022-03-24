Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,146 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 368.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 698,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 549,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

CHNG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,050. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

