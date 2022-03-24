Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 161 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. CX Institutional grew its position in Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

