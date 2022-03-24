Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. CL King boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

