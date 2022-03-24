FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.88. FIGS shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 16,955 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

