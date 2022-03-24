Financial Review: Trinity Capital (TRIN) versus Its Competitors

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) is one of 693 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trinity Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million $132.32 million 3.99 Trinity Capital Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -23.59

Trinity Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Trinity Capital. Trinity Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Trinity Capital pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 160.99% 9.84% 5.38% Trinity Capital Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trinity Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trinity Capital Competitors 183 720 1016 21 2.45

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential downside of 10.43%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.67%. Given Trinity Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

